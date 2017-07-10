Bizarre sulfur fire footage will leave you in awe

View photos Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f80700%2fce292166 ea61 4133 9140 fbc04b7fed2d More

The Worland Volunteer Fire Department in Wyoming was recently called upon to extinguish an unusual fire — and the footage they captured is stunning.

Firefighters determined the otherworldly blaze was the result of a sulfur mound that had been ignited. They approached the flames in full personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus to avoid inhaling sulfur dioxide, a hazardous gas created when sulfur burns.

The department shared a video of the mesmerizing fire on Facebook, which shows the flames looking like water rushing through a bowl-shaped area. After the 30-second mark, you can see flames begin to shoot up from the bowl.

According to an update, a "minimal amount of water was used to cool the surface of the sulfur and reduce the temperature below the molten stage," and no one was injured.

Source Credit: Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department via Storyful