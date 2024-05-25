‘Bizarre’ flyers on Lemon Grove utility poles leads to sex crime arrest

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Concerned citizens recently reached out to law enforcement after noticing “bizarre” flyers on utility poles in Lemon Grove. It was a “see something, say something” scenario that ended in an arrest.

As explained by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the flyers advertised the website AZ24.CO. The postings claimed to be selling various items like women’s clothing. Some of the flyers also insinuated interest in looking for partners to “cuddle” and “drink” with.

(Courtesy of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department)

Several residents in the Lemon Grove area saw this as a major “red flag.”

The sheriff’s department collaborated with the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force to look into the matter. The website only contained the message in the screenshot seen below:

(Courtesy of San Diego County Sheriff's Department)

An undercover operation was then launched. The sheriff’s department said deputies and officers posed as a 16-year-old girl and answered the advertisement on Wednesday, May 22.

An individual responded and allegedly solicited for sex acts, authorities said. The person then reportedly arranged to meet with the decoy for sexual intercourse.

The sheriff’s department said a man, now identified as 48-year-old Robert Owens, arrived at the meeting location. He was arrested at that time on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex.

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is now seeking assistance from the public to determine if anyone else has been victimized or seen these advertisements posted in other areas of the county.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477, or submit a tip online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org/anonymous-tip.

