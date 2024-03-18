Bizarre case in Lake County: Couple accused of trying to murder a man

CLERMONT — Authorities have arrested and charged a couple with the attempted first-degree murder of a man who somehow escaped injury in a hail of gunfire that sent 21 shell casings skittering across a street and peppering his car with 9 mm bullets 13 times. A nearby work truck was hit three times and a mailbox once.

Arianna Gajraj, 21, and Brandon Pirela, 24, are being held at the Lake County Jail with no bail.

Gajraj could have been shot, too. She was in the car when the intended victim got nervous and started loading his gun when the attack unfolded, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lake sheriff’s deputies met with Deon Ramlagan at the Clermont Police Department on Dec. 1 and told them about the ambush in the early morning hours in the 14000 block of Peppermill Trail.

He said he picked up Gajraj at 12:28 a.m. at her home in Clermont so they could smoke marijuana and talk about issues with her ex-boyfriend, Pirela.

He said Pirela was sending him threatening, profane messages, accusing him of being in a relationship with Gajraj. “Ari told me about you,” one message read in part. “You want me to drag you down Colonial?”

Ramlagan asked her if Pirela had any way of tracking her location. Gajraj said no.

Pirela then called her and asked what she was doing.

Ramlagan said he parked the car on Peppermill. A short time later, a white Toyota with dark tinted windows pulled up in front of his vehicle, the sheriff's office said. A man with the same build as Pirela, wearing dark clothes and a mask, got out and started firing, using a handgun with an extended magazine.

Ramlagan, who had a gun in his car but didn’t fire it, told the sheriff's office he threw his car into reverse and took off with the white car pursuing him west on Old Highway 50 until he finally eluded Pirela. He said he dropped Gajraj off at the front of the Highland Park subdivision with the understanding that a family member would pick her up.

Gajraj told detectives that she had been living with Pirela off and on but the two ended their relationship three months earlier.

She said she last spoke to Pirela a couple of days before the shooting, but she later changed her story when detectives said they would be checking her phone records.

She said she called him after the incident and he said he was at home. “She would not elaborate on why she called him,” the arrest affidavit said.

Investigators, using technology as their best friend, began lifting the veil.

A license plate reader revealed that a white, 2013 Toyota Camry entered Lake County in the early morning hours at State Road 50 and Magnolia Point. The car was registered to an adult male at the same address in Orlando where Pirela was staying.

It was then that surveillance camera video played its part. One showed the shooting, another captured the audio. Another showed Pirela leaving his home within the timeline.

Subpoenas were issued for the couple’s cellphones, and another sought information for Pirela’s Instagram accounts. One of the Instagram messages is from Pirela to a friend boasting that he had just purchased an extended magazine for a Glock, “32 in the mag and 1 in the chamber.”

Another Instagram account, “baticgang.tm,” was linked to his email and phone number.

Pirela’s cellphone records turned up 129 threatening messages to Ramlagan and one to Gajraj that blocked his number.

At one point, Ramlagan sent a screenshot involving the threats to friends. Pirela then threatened the friends: “Taking anyone out, bullets or licks it don’t matter.”

It showed a message from her at 12:54 a.m., approximately three minutes after the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.

Records showed Gajraj and Pirela messaged each other 241 times between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

“The messages begin with Gajraj confronting Pirela about issues in their previous relationship, then reconciling, then discussing a plan for Brandon to kill the victim. The initial plan describes that Pirela will get the victim as he’s getting into a car. It’s then changed to Pirela blocking the victim in.

“Gajraj states that she doesn’t want to be up too late and Pirela replied, ‘No, he’s dying.’ ”

She also comments that she doesn’t want them to be “dumb with guns,” as the detective puts it in his report.

She then comes up with her own plan, telling Pirela to call her using a blocked number so she can update him on their location. Pirela asks her to send him a map pin.

Her final message is at 12:39, approximately 12 minutes before the shooting.

She is charged with being a principal to attempted first-degree murder.

