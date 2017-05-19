This Bizarre Breathing Technique Can Literally Make Pregnant Women's Baby Bumps Disappear

From Redbook

Every woman's baby bump is different, but once your belly pops - you know, when you can't get away with pretending you overindulged on burritos on Taco Tuesday anymore - there's really nothing you can do to make your midsection look any smaller until you actually pop that baby out. Right?

Not so fast. Women who practice "belly pumping" seem to be able to make their pregnant bellies practically disappear. Belly pumping is a breathing technique that's part of The Bloom Method, an exercise program for pregnant women created by personal trainer Brooke Cates. Here's a look at belly pumping in action:

In the beginning, the woman displays an obviously pregnant belly; at the end, she looks like she's only pregnant with a little food baby. Magic! More like the power of breath. Belly pumping requires women to engage their deep core through breathing exercises.

According to Cates, the baby is not disappearing (that's actually not biologically possible). Instead, those deep breaths cause the woman's transverse abdominals to curl around the baby, lift the pelvic floor, and raise the baby into the rib cage. Science.

Cates says the benefits of belly pumping are twofold: It helps calm babies in utero, and cuts down the amount of pushing (and pain) during labor.

For what it's worth, Cates hasn't actually employed this technique herself; she's not a mom - yet. She is, however, considering trying to get pregnant in the next few months, and she'll obviously try out her own technique. "I'm greatly looking forward to having my mind completely blown when I go through pregnancy for myself," she told Babble.

I mean, my minds already blown just watching this woman's huge bump shrink down to an almost six-pack.

[h/t Scary Mommy]

