Mar. 20—7 Brew opening soon in Albuquerque

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand concept, is coming to Albuquerque in May.

The future coffee stand was propped up onsite Wednesday near the intersection of Wyoming and Montgomery NE. It is the first 7 Brew location in New Mexico.

7 Brew offers premium coffee in record time, according to its website. The first stand opened in 2017 in Rogers, Arkansas, and offered seven original coffees, the Brunette, Smooth 7, Cinnamon Roll, white chocolate mocha, German chocolate, and the Sweet & Salty, which it still offers.

7 Brew now boasts 20,000 unique drink combinations, according to a company news release. Customers can choose iced, hot or chilled classics such as the breve, caramel macchiato, matcha latte or an iced or "chiller" energy drink infused with a flavor of your choice or a "Fizz" drink made with sparkling water and infused with a flavor of your choice. Other offerings include teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes. A full menu is available at 7brew.com

"7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand," its website states. "It's the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink — through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It's contagious and it's changing the drive-thru coffee industry."

Hyatt Regency Tamaya recognized as A 'Best Hotels'

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa near Albuquerque was recognized in U.S. News and World Report's Best Hotels awards.

The resort was named the No. 1 best hotel and resort in Albuquerque; the No. 3 best resort in New Mexico and the No. 6 best hotel in the state.

"Our resort offers unique beauty through our incredible location. From horseback riding along the Rio Grande and authentic cultural experiences, this award is a testament to the premier vacation experience available right here in New Mexico," " said Chrisie Smith, the resort's director of sales and marketing.

The resort is on the Santa Ana Pueblo and also has cultural sites, including petroglyphs, and the 18-hole Twin Warriors Golf Club.