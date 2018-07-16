Biturbo Lamborghini Huracán Has 850+ HP And No Rear Bumper

It’s a high-powered piece of art.

It’s hard to hate on someone else’s idea of the perfect car. You may not like or endorse what others want, but so long as the owner is happy you should be satisfied, too. In the grand scheme of wild cars with even wilder modifications, this Lamborghini Huracán feels mild by comparison – and yet it has some exciting changes.

Let’s attack the rear end of this 2017 Huracán LP 610-4 because you’ll notice it’s missing something somewhat important back there – the bumper. The lack of a rear cover shows the brilliance of the Lamborghini’s hardware. It borders on art. The brightwork of the intake and exhaust contrast with the deep black exterior. The bright rear mimics the bright custom made ADV5.2 M.V2 CS wheels.

But the loss of the rear bumpers isn’t the only modification. The supercar has a tune from TR3 Performance, which is legal in all 50 states by the way. The tune takes the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 from a modest 602 horsepower to more than 850 hp thanks to the addition of a biturbocharger kit. The front trunk area is repurposed for a liquid intercooler and ice box to help keep things cool and increase performance.

This 850-plus-horsepower Lamborghini Huracán is a striking example of the work TR3 Performance can accomplish – which includes made-to-order tunes and builds for those looking for something extra special. Messing with any sort of high-performance supercar comes with many challenges that TR3 appears to have defeated.

The lack of a rear bumper feels more like a choice to show off the performance goods than eliminating weight. The rear hardware is gorgeous. Today, when many automakers cover high-powered performance engines in dull grey plastic, this build feels refreshing. The removal of the Huracán’s rear bumper shows how beautiful modern engineering can look.

Source: ADV.1 Wheels



