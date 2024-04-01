Bitdeer wins approval to build new facility for cryptocurrency mining in Massillon

Bitdeer, a global company that computes data for bitcoin transactions, bought 31 acres on the west side of Ninth Street SW, between Industrial Avenue and Albrecht Street, in Massillon for an expansion effort. The project now has approval from City Council.

MASSILLON – After a few weeks of discussion and debate, City Council gave a thumbs-up Monday night to a cryptocurrency mining outfit replat request, paving the way for the company's expansion.

Approval allows Bitdeer, a global tech company based in Singapore with its U.S headquarters in San Jose, California, to start building on its 31-acre property — zoned light industrial — bought last summer for a multi-facility project on the city's southwest side.

Council's vote on the issue was 8-1 in favor. Councilwoman Julie Harwig-Smith, R-Ward 5, was the lone vote against.

"If (Bitdeer) can pull this off with no negative (noise and water) impact, then I'll be the first to congratulate them," said Harwig-Smith prior to the vote.

Bitdeer company has purchased property in southwest Massillon for an expansion project that aims to bring 70 jobs to the area.

The company bought the property along the west side of Ninth Street SW, between Industrial Avenue SW and Albrecht Street SW, for about $1.6 million. Plans involve constructing two warehouses, an office and 26 database buildings.

The replat allows for the relocation of sanitary and stormwater easements to accommodate construction, as well as combining lots.

"My feeling is we pass this replat because it puts us in better position to work with Bitdeer moving forward," said Councilman Mike Gregg, R-Ward 3, before the vote.

A Bitdeer representative expressed appreciation to City Council and residents who "have been patient and collaborative during the (multi-week) replat process."

"Bitdeer is deeply grateful for the opportunity to facilitate in job creation, economic expansion and long-term partnerships in Massillon and Stark County through the construction of our data center," Andre Lenartowicz, public relations manager of Bitdeer, wrote in an email Monday night. "We look forward to continuing community engagement and working with local businesses on each phase of construction."

The company has said its project would provide 70 full-time jobs, and the complex in Massillon would operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Around three-dozen neighbors who live near the site attended Monday's meeting. Three spoke in an effort to urge council members to consider their concerns about potential noise, high water and property value decline.

"Maybe we should be compensated with that place going in behind us," said city resident Jack Reese.

Bitdeer could break ground in a matter of weeks, with project completion targeted for August 2025.

Massillon City Council creates animal control post

A legislative proposal initiated by Mayor Jamie Slutz to create an animal control officer position was also passed Monday by council members.

Passage allows the city to advertise for the job, which Slutz hopes to have filled by late spring or early summer.

Salary for the new position is to be between $45,000 and $50,000 per year.

