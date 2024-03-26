Bitdeer pledges to build higher, stronger wall to reduce noise from cryptocurrency mining

MASSILLON – A higher quality, reinforced wall to help reduce noise is being pitched by a representative of a large tech company that wants to build a cryptocurrency mining site on the city's southwest side.

Bitdeer, a global tech company based in Singapore with its U.S headquarters in San Jose, California, is seeking a replat on its 31-acre property bought last summer for a multi-facility project that could break ground as early as April.

The company's development plan has prompted concern from some neighbors.

Paul Hanson, project manager of Bitdeer, who's based at the company's Texas facility, said Monday a revised site plan allows for constructing a noise reducing wall spanning 10-to-15 feet high — similar to a highway wall — on the property's west side, which is nearest to residents.

"We've listened and have been in tune with what the community has said (the past few weeks) about water and noise," said Hanson during a City Council work session Monday night. "We believe ... that this is the best sound-proofing we can do."

Bitdeer bought the light-industrial zoned property along the west side of Ninth Street SW, between Industrial Avenue SW and Albrecht Street SW, for about $1.6 million. Plans involve constructing two warehouses, an office and 26 database buildings.

The company has said its project would provide 70 full-time jobs, and the complex in Massillon would operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The replat would relocate sanitary and stormwater easements to accommodate construction, as well as combining lots.

City Engineer Alex Pitts told City Council the replat and constructing a retention pond would assist existing drainage issues and address high water in the area after heavy rain.

"This project can only help what's going on at the site," Pitts said.

City Council is expected to vote on the replat during its next regular meeting, which is April 1. The city's Planning Commission endorsed the proposal Feb. 14.

If passed by council, Bitdeer could break ground in a matter of weeks, with project completion targeted for August 2025.

If the replat fails, Bitdeer's plan remains to build its data center on the property, but tweak the project's layout and design allowing existing easements to remain in tact.

