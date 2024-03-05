Bitcoin price increase: Is Bitcoin legal in Florida?

Bitcoin Tuesday hit an all-time high in value after dips and fluctuations in its price over recent years as the cryptocurrency makes a foray into mainstream trading.

The price briefly crossed $69,000, surpassing its prior all-time high of $68,990.90 from Nov. 10, 2021, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, which cited data from the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index.

In Florida, where crypto trading has its own restrictions, a new ruling from the SEC could make things much easier. Just last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during his presidential bid that the federal government should take a more permissive approach to cryptocurrencies, according to a report in Forbes. "We are going to allow Americans to invest in things like Bitcoin and cryptocurrency,” DeSantis said at the time. Under a new guidance from the SEC, that may now be easier than ever.

Why did Bitcoin's price increase so much?

Bitcoin's price has risen dramatically this past year as a result of crucial regulatory approvals that brought trading cryptocurrencies more in line with trading stocks.

A visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, alongside U.S. dollars.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved what are known as exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that correspond with the price of Bitcoin. This allows everyday investors to tie their money to the cost of Bitcoin without owning any outright. Tuesday’s increase came right alongside a fall in the traditional stock market. With the advent of cryptocurrencies, which act as nontraditional securities, Florida has its own unique position on their trade.

Is Bitcoin legal in Florida?

Because of the encrypted nature of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, their use has prompted concerns over money laundering and other illegal activities.Some Florida laws have put restrictions on Bitcoin, such as requiring a Money Services license in addition to maintaining an anti-money laundering program for those institutions involved in trading the cryptocurrency, putting them in a different category than typical stock brokers.

The new approval from the SEC, however, allows investors interested in cryptocurrencies to invest in them without going through the process of purchasing them.

How can I buy Bitcoin in Florida?

What has not changed is that Bitcoin can currently be purchased outright in Florida online through online exchanges such as LibertyX or Coinbase.

What is new is that Floridians along with everyone else nationwide can purchase ETFs tied to the value of Bitcoin on the open market like any other stock or security. Those interested in using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as investment vehicles can now go through typical online brokers to trade ETFs.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Investing in Bitcoin in Florida to be easier under new rules