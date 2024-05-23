A bit windier and warmer today

Westerly winds have picked up across the state, bringing gustier breezes this afternoon across the state up to 20-35 mph. The westerly winds are bringing warmer temperatures across the state this afternoon, especially for eastern New Mexico with 90s returning. Seasonable to slightly above average temperatures will remain pretty consistent over the next few days.

Windy weather this afternoon combined with the warmer temperatures has led to increased fire danger this afternoon with Red Flag Warnings in effect for eastern and southern New Mexico through 8 PM. Winds will be similar tomorrow, but slightly more humid so there is only a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from 3-7 PM, and with dry fuels in place and fire that does spark will spread very quickly.

Saturday will be the windiest day as the jet stream strengthens overhead and another dry storm moves across the state. This will bring widespread wind gusts 35-55+ mph, which will likely lead to patchy areas of blowing dust. With the dry air, warm weather, and very gusty winds fire danger will become critical once again. Right now there is just a Fire Weather Watch in effect, but it will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning either today or tomorrow.

Much calmer weather returns into Sunday as the jet stream winds weaken. It will still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph but not nearly as windy as Saturday. Winds will continue to die down into Monday, so if you have Memorial Day off there wont’ be any wind issues to worry about. Temperatures will continue to heat up into next week, with potentially Albuquerque’s first 90° day of the year mid to late next week.

