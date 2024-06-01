Bit by the Big Apple: 7 cartoons on the Trump trial and what to expect after the verdict

The Big Apple took a historic chunk out of one of its most famous sons Thursday.

With Thursday's verdict from a Manhattan jury of 12, Donald Trump became the first-ever former U.S. president to have a felony record.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business accounts in a salacious hush money case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and a plot to influence the 2016 presidential election.

One might expect a case of such magnitude to require a considerate amount of deliberation between the jury, but the verdict was reached in less than 12 hours.

Trump isn't taking being smashed by the Big Apple laying down.

In a press conference Friday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee alleged without evidence that the "judge was a tyrant."

Throughout the trial, his lawyers argued there was absolutely no evidence to convict.

A trail of documents and a list of witnesses that included White House staff, the former National Enquirer publisher, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen and Daniels herself convinced jurors that Trump's lawyers had it all wrong.

There was indeed evidence to convict.

What's next?

An important question plaguing the minds of many Americans right now is, what happens next? Is Trump ineligible to run for the presidency? How will the conviction impact the outcome of the election?

Donald Trump is still very much eligible to run for president.

Just like any New Yorker worth his or her salt, he is trying to make the best of an oozing Big Apple sized wound. Trump has reportedly raised more than $34.8 million in small dollar donations for his campaign since the verdict.

Time will tell how the conviction impacts the "verdict" on election day.

