Bishopville man, 56, dies in single car crash Sunday night

A 56-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Bishopville, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.

Here's what we know happened.

On May 26, 2024, at about 8:13 p.m., Deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11810 Back Creek Road in Bishopville in reference to a single motor vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

Harold J. Gray Jr, 56, from Bishopville, was pronounced dead on scene.

Members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash, please contact Deputy First Class Chris Parr at cparr@co.worcester.md.us.

