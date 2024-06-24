Bishop-Parker Foundation awards $1.5 million, including first environmental grant

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast at Bay Preserve in Osprey has received a $350,000 grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to support the purchase of a 58-acre conservation easement in Manatee County.

BRADENTON — The Bishop-Parker Foundation recently awarded more than $1.5 million in grants during its spring 2024 grant cycle, including $736,164 in grants to eight nonprofits in Manatee County.

The awards feature the foundation’s first foray into environmental support with a $350,000 grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

“Ned and Patty Bishop and Mary Parker greatly valued Manatee County’s waterways and natural features,” said Wendy Deming, CEO of Bishop-Parker Foundation. “The environment was an integral part of why they lived here, so the foundation wants to do all it can to protect Manatee County’s shorelines and natural lands.”

The grant will support the Conservation Foundation’s purchase of a 58-acre conservation easement in Manatee County – one of the last large, undeveloped land parcels west of I-75 that borders Gap Creek (a tributary to the Braden River).

“By preserving this land, we are protecting the drinking water supply of the city of Bradenton and protecting animal habitat that is quickly getting paved over,” said Christine Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “Protecting this land is vital to safeguarding local waters and increasing community resiliency.”

The Bishop-Parker Foundation also awarded a $90,000 capital grant to The Center of Anna Maria Island for the installation of a new air-conditioning system. The Florida Center for Early Childhood received an $86,000 capital grant to establish an office location in Manatee County.

The Bishop-Parker Foundation’s spring 2024 grant cycle includes support for ongoing education, health, and human services programs in Manatee County:

· $70,000 to Academy at Bradenton for its nutrition enhancement program.

· $25,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its one-on-one mentoring program.

· $50,000 to Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County for its Spot On program.

· $50,000 to Easterseals Southwest Florida for its Summer Excel program.

· $50,000 to Forty Carrots Family Center for its Partners in Play program.

· $35,000 to Healthy Teens for operating funds.

· $20,000 to Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast for mental health services.

· $30,000 to Neuro Challenge Foundation to support a care adviser position in Manatee County.

· $97,800 to Pace Center for Girls to support an education coordinator position.

· $17,500 to Stillpoint Mission for utility bill funding for clients.

· $48,000 to Take Stock in Children for scholarships for disadvantaged Manatee County students.

· $20,000 to The Haven for health care services for residents.

· $40,000 to Truly Valued for its I AM Academy.

· $200,000 to Turning Points for dental services for low-income adults.

· $64,000 to UnidosNow for funding for a Manatee County program manager.

· $35,000 to Women’s Resource Center for resource advising.

The complete list of Bishop-Parker Foundation spring 2024 capital grants is $350,000 to Conservation Foundation for land preservation; $25,000 to Foundation for Dreams for the purchase of adaptable furniture; $40,000 to Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center for Hurricane Ian repairs; $70,679 to Manatee Children’s Services for roofing and termite removal; $25,000 to Our Daily Bread of Bradenton for a refrigerated van; $49,485 to Step Up Suncoast for shaded playground improvements; $90,000 to The Center of Anna Maria Island for a new air-conditioning system; and $86,000 to The Florida Center for Early Childhood for establishing a Manatee County office.

