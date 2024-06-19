Bishop Emeritus Daniel Patrick Reilly, fourth bishop of Worcester, dies at 96

WORCESTER — Bishop Daniel Patrick Reilly, 96, the fourth bishop of Worcester, died Tuesday evening, according to the Catholic Free Press. Reilly was born on May 12, 1928, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was one of nine children.

In a 2009 file photo, Bishop Daniel Patrick Reilly prepares for communion during the afternoon service at St Paul Cathedral.

Reilly attended St. Michael's Parish School in Providence and studied for the priesthood at Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Warwick, Rhode Island, from 1943 to 1948. He also studied at the Grand Seminaire at St. Brieuc in France from 1948 to 1953. Reilly was ordained in 1953.

After receiving degrees from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and Boston College School of Business Administration, Reilly served as a priest at the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul in Providence for 22 years where he held a number of assignments.

Reilly was appointed assistant chancellor of the Diocese of Providence in 1954. He was named secretary to the bishop in 1956 and chancellor of the diocese in 1964. Reilly served as administrator to the Diocese of Providence from August 1971 to January 1972. In April 1972, he was appointed vicar general of the diocese and served as that until 1975. Pope Paul VI named Reilly Bishop of Norwich, Connecticut, in June 1975 and was ordained that August.

Bishop Emeritus Daniel P. Reilly walks the Stations of the Cross procession through downtown Worcester in a 2011 file photo.

Riley was named Bishop of Worcester by Pope John Paul II on Oct. 27, 1994, and was installed as the fourth bishop of the diocese that December in St. Paul Cathedral.

Riley submitted his resignation in May 2003, retired from the diocese in March 2004 and became Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Worcester.

Reilly received honorary doctoral degrees from the College of the Holy Cross and Assumption University in Worcester; Anna Maria College in Paxton; Our Lady of Providence College Seminary and Providence College in Providence; Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island; Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Connecticut, and St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

Reilly was a trustee with the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, Assumption University, Saint Vincent Hospital, Catholic Mutual Relief Society of Omaha and St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore. He has served as chaplain for the state Knights of Columbus and on the board of directors of Emmanuel Communications in Worcester.

Funeral arrangements are being made.

The Telegram & Gazette contacted the Diocese of Worcester for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

