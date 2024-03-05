Birth control: OTC pill shipping to stores
The first over-the-counter birth control pill will soon be hitting store shelves across the country. The manufacturer of 'OPill' says a one-month supply will cost about $20, and it will also be sold online.
In his quest to turn a simple and functioning Twitter app into X, the everything app that doesn’t do anything very well, Elon Musk launched audio and video calling on X last week — and this new feature is switched on by default, it leaks your IP address to anyone you talk with, and it’s incredibly confusing to figure out how to limit who can call you. A person's IP address is not hugely sensitive, but these online identifiers can be used to infer location and can be linked to a person's online activity, which can be dangerous for high-risk users. First of all, the audio and video calling feature is inside the Messages part of the X app, where a phone icon now appears on the top right hand corner, both on iOS and Android.
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
Where might he land?
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
A warning about Journal, the new iPhone app, circulated on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Here's what's true and not true about the app.
People who are getting wealthier tell pollsters the economy is in poor shape. What gives?
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
Sam Blond is leaving Founders Fund, as well as the profession of venture capitalist, just 18 months after he joined the storied Silicon Valley firm. In a tweet on Monday, Blond expressed his gratitude at the chance to work at Peter Thiel’s VC firm and explained, “Full time investing / being a VC isn’t the right fit for me and I’ve decided to go back to operating.” Reached earlier today, Blond told TechCrunch he had "no comment outside of the post for now."
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
This is a must-win week for many fantasy basketball managers. Let Dan Titus provide the blueprint to success for Week 19.
Better combines several lending and home-buying services into a consolidated digital experience.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the Colorado ballot. Here's what to know about the decision.
One way to track auto sales is by counting the number of 2024 Mazda Miatas sold. We didn't say it was good way.
Apple just revealed the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops with the M3 chipset. Here's how you can order the new machines, which start at $1,099.
Macy's is trying to push forward with a new growth strategy while dealing with a growing buyout battle.