Birth control: OTC pill shipping to stores

TechCrunch

In his quest to turn a simple and functioning Twitter app into X, the everything app that doesn’t do anything very well, Elon Musk launched audio and video calling on X last week — and this new feature is switched on by default, it leaks your IP address to anyone you talk with, and it’s incredibly confusing to figure out how to limit who can call you. A person's IP address is not hugely sensitive, but these online identifiers can be used to infer location and can be linked to a person's online activity, which can be dangerous for high-risk users. First of all, the audio and video calling feature is inside the Messages part of the X app, where a phone icon now appears on the top right hand corner, both on iOS and Android.