Birmingham Airport suspends flights after ‘suspicious item’ found

Birmingham Airport has suspended all takeoffs and landings after a suspicious item was reportedly found aboard an Aer Lingus flight.

An aircraft from the Irish airline took off from the airport this afternoon on a scheduled flight to Belfast but then returned to Birmingham, data from Flight Radar 24 says.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that a suspicious item may have been found on board.

The flight, which appears to be EI3647, was scheduled to depart at 3.10pm on Tuesday but took off after a delay of around 40 minutes.

The flight then returned to Birmingham just over an hour later, landing at 4.25pm.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to a security incident on an aircraft.

“The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked. All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal.”

05:20 PM BST

This is a breaking story.

More follows.

