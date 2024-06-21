These birds are falling out of their nests this summer. What to know

As temperatures in the Valley reach record-breaking levels, it’s not just Arizona’s human residents who are affected. Cooper’s Hawks are leaving their overcrowded nests early to escape the heat, causing a surge in admissions at local rescue center Liberty Wildlife.

Because of the summer heat, baby Cooper’s Hawks falling out of their nests is a natural phenomenon in Arizona, Laura Hackett a wildlife biologist for Liberty Wildlife said.

Hackett explained that with an average of four babies hatching around this time of year, each nest houses six birds, creating significant warmth as temperatures soar into the triple digits. Simultaneously, the young birds are reaching the stage where they want to leave the nest.

The combination of these factors can encourage the birds to leave the nest early, landing on the ground seemingly alone. However, just because the baby hawk is on the ground doesn’t mean it is in danger, Hackett said.

“Whenever people find these hawks in their yard, or any baby bird or baby animal, for that matter, we always tell people to step back and observe the situation,” Hackett said. “Because a lot of the time, the animals are on the ground, but the parents are still nearby, and they are still monitoring.”

This year, more hawks are being brought to Liberty Wildlife because rising temperatures are occurring before the babies can fly. So far in June, the center has received 117 baby Cooper’s Hawks, a significantly higher number than usual, Hackett said.

Here is what you need to know if you see a baby Cooper’s Hawk in your yard.

When does a Cooper’s Hawk need to be rescued?

Cooper’s Hawks are an elusive bird species and their nests are often hidden. If a baby hawk appears alone on the ground, it's possible its parents are watching nearby and the bird is safe.

A person should not intervene unless the bird is showing an apparent injury or signs of dehydration, Hackett said. An injury could be shown through visible blood or a body part appearing broken.

In birds, dehydration symptoms include extreme lethargy, lying on the ground, open mouth breathing and spreading their wings out.

In these situations, the observer should call Liberty Wildlife to come pick up the hawk. For smaller birds without talons, Hackett said, the organization prefers for people to drop the animal off.

What do Cooper’s Hawk babies look like?

Cooper’s Hawks are smaller birds compared to the common Red-Tailed Hawk often seen in Arizona. Adults have dark gray outer feathers with brown and white feathers covering their chests.

Baby hawks, at this time of year, will still be covered in white downy feathers. A key feature of these birds is their long, yellow legs and toes with long talons.

Where are Cooper's Hawks’ nests found?

Because they are bird eaters, Cooper’s Hawk nests are more likely to appear at houses with bird feeders that attract songbirds.

The hawks tend to build their nests in larger trees like eucalyptus and pine. They are elusive, fast flyers, making them often difficult to spot.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona heat affects Cooper's Hawk babies