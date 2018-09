An incredible set of photographs of Iceland taken from the sky have left viewers confusing the landscape for abstract art. Florian Ledoux, 28, captured these rare bird’s-eye views of the hills, water and craters of Iceland. “People often wonder what the photographs are at first,” he said, “and they say it looks totally abstract, like a painting.” (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries, and follow us on Yahoo News Photos Twitter and Tumblr.