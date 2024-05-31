Bird remembered for commitment to Madison County

May 31—ANDERSON — During two stints as publisher of The Herald Bulletin, Henry Bird took an active role in the community.

Bird, 76, died last week in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he had lived. The family is planning a celebration of his life in his native Ireland next year.

He first came to Anderson in 1992, serving as publisher until 1995. He returned as publisher in 2008. His career spanned several decades and included stints leading newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee and elsewhere.

During his tenure in Anderson, The Herald Bulletin was named Newspaper of the Year in 2009 and 2013 by its parent company, CNHI.

"I was so fortunate to have known Henry during various times in my career," said Beverly Joyce, publisher of The Herald Bulletin.

She replaced him at the newspaper's helm when he took on a new, expanded role with CNHI in 2015. Bird later retired from the newspaper industry.

"When I took Henry's place as publisher of The Herald Bulletin, I knew I had big shoes to fill," Joyce said.

"His dedication to the Madison County community and to the staff of The Herald Bulletin was a lot to live up to. His work throughout the community made an impact, and the team and work environment he created has been key to our success a decade later."

Sally Devoe, former executive director of the Madison County Community Foundation, noted Bird's outgoing personality and his contributions to the community.

"He was a great person," she said. "When it came to not-for-profits, he was always very cooperative and supportive of all the organizations that worked to make the community better. Henry wanted to be involved in the community."

Mary Jamerson, who owned and operated the Autoworld dealerships in Anderson, said Bird had a warm personality and left his mark on Madison County, making it a better place.

"Wherever he went, there was his love of people and the community, and you felt it," she said.

"I will treasure his memory and love of community. His love of journalism came shining through and taught many people the value of journalism."

Former state Rep. Terri Austin said Bird was a dedicated supporter of the local community.

"He was involved in a number of organizations, helped to champion important initiatives and worked to ensure Anderson and Madison County were a better place," she said.

"His leadership was incredibly important and made a difference. He was also a tremendous role model and family man."

Austin's children played soccer with Bird's, and he and his wife, Debbie, were active parents in local schools, Austin noted.

"Mike (her husband) and I both admired and respected Henry for his friendship and his graciousness," she said. "His leadership made the Herald Bulletin a stronger newspaper during his tenure."

Steve Key, former executive director of the Hoosier State Press Association, called Bird "a wonderful human being."

"He always had a smile on his face and made you feel special," Key said. "He knew newspapers were more than a money-making business. He wanted his newspapers to excel and knew the vital role they play in being a watchdog for the community."

Three honors bestowed upon Bird, a husband and father of three, signify the respect and appreciation for his talent and efforts in the community and in the newspaper industry.

* In November 2013, he received the William P. Riethmiller Community Partnership Award from Anderson University, in recognition of his many contributions to Madison County, specifically through his support of the United Way, the Special Olympics and the YMCA.

* In April 2014, Bird accepted the Indiana Journalism Award from the Ball State University Department of Journalism for his career contributions to Indiana newspapers.

* In February 2013, the Hoosier State Press Association honored Bird with its Distinguished Service Award for his work with newspapers and his service to the HSPA and the HSPA Foundation as a board member and board president.

Editor's note: The original version of this story reported the day of Henry Bird's death incorrectly.

