Bird nest caused fire that shut down gas terminal

The incident happened at St Fergus gas terminal [BBC]

A fire at the St Fergus gas terminal which led to production being temporarily shut down was caused by a bird nest.

The blaze broke out at the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (Sage) terminal in Aberdeenshire at around 10:30 on Monday 8 April.

Terminal operator Wood said the nest had caused a small fire, which was extinguished by an on-site fire crew.

There were no injuries and operations re-started after safety checks.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances and other specialist units and inspected the site with a thermal image camera.

A spokesperson for Wood said: "All personnel on the site remained safe throughout and relevant emergency services attended the terminal as a precaution.

"Production was temporarily paused while appropriate safety checks were carried out and the site promptly returned to full operation.”