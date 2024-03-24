BioPark Zoo offering field trip event for homeschool students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is offering a new experience to make sure field trips to the zoo are available to all students, including those who are home-schooled. The Albuquerque BioPark is inviting homeschoolers and their families for their first-ever field trip day for homeschooled students on April 15.

ABQ BioPark increasing efforts to save endangered plants

Students will move between discovery stations throughout the park to learn about habitats, animal behavior, and endangered species. Students will also have a chance to talk to zookeepers about their day-to-day work.

Online registration in advance is required. Tickets are 47 for kids and $10 for adults. More information is available on the BioPark website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.