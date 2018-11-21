Biology Student Uses BTS Members To Explain Parts Of The Animal Cell

This is pretty much the only way we'll understand biology.

This is pretty much the only way we’ll understand biology.

Diane Petit-Frere, a biology student and BTS fan, did what a proper brainiac K-pop stan would do. She broke down the parts of an animal cell by comparing the components to the members of BTS.

Since user @BTS_twt hasn’t tweeted in 6 days I’m making a Bangtan as an animal cell thread. Enjoy!!! pic.twitter.com/z0VBJOJVuE — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

After reading her explanation, it really all makes sense. And now we know more about the cell parts than just “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.”

First up we have President Namjoon as the nucleus. As the leader, he’s the control center of the cell and basically directs all of the cell activity pic.twitter.com/Y5lCbBfx7T — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Next we have Worldwide Handsome Jin as the endoplasmic recticulum. As the eldest he provides the whole cell with physical and emotional support and keeps them fed with nutrients and proteins pic.twitter.com/l0KAeJGGDN — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Shooter Yoongi is the cell membrane. He protects the other members in the cell and keeps the bullshit (antis, fakes, haters, etc.) away. pic.twitter.com/UdFWc3JZkr — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Obviously our hope Hoseok is the mitochondria. As the powerhouse he keeps the cell energized and alive. Also has many layers that makes him one of the most complex parts of the cell. pic.twitter.com/QsDqC6moAT — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Sunshine Jimin is the Golgi body. He processes all the negative feelings and vibes and sends out love and positive energy that helps the cell function. pic.twitter.com/8gxTazfFaB — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Golden boy Taehyung is the lysosome. He is made up of many complex parts that strengthen the dynamics of the cell and also help get rid of the bs. Has a special attachment to the Golgi body. pic.twitter.com/RixW5J0HbC — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Maknae Jungkook is the ribosome. Made up of the RNA of the other parts of the cell he completes the cell by binding parts together and catalyzing new creations pic.twitter.com/c8XdIvuSpn — Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018

Petit-Frere’s post went viral, and many BTS fans, who are called “ARMY,” credited the student with helping them learn a thing or two.

“People were telling me that the thread helped them study and learn the material which is awesome,” Petit-Frere explained to BuzzFeed UK. “I certainly didn’t expect that but I’m glad my thread had such a positive effect.”

She might’ve even created a new faction of the BTS fandom ― “scientist ARMYs.”

I Stan scientist army ️ — blueSider52 (@So_Lsky) November 20, 2018