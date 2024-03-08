Biological mother pleads guilty to concealing child

Mar. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A mother court-ordered not to have unsupervised contact with her daughter pled guilty to hiding the child from the biological father.

Courtney Morgan Simoncavage, 25, of Birchwood Estates, Exeter, was charged by Pittston Township police with taking her daughter, 6, from the parking lot of SkyZone on Nov. 4, 2023, according to police.

Simoncavage is court-ordered not to have any supervised contact with the child.

Simoncavage was a passenger in a vehicle allegedly operated by Matthew Thomas Gill, 41, of Dupont, when the girl was taken, police reported.

Police located Simoncavage at the Wilkes-Barre Lodge Motel on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, where she hid in a bathroom tub behind a shower curtain.

The child was recovered unharmed when Gill arrived at the Pittston Township Police Department.

Simoncavage pled guilty to interference with custody of a child and concealment of whereabouts of a child before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Simoncavage was released on $25,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.

Gill, 41, of Easton, is facing a charge of concealment of whereabouts of a child in court.

Jhaquil Armoni Moore, 28, of Scranton, who was inside the motel room when Simoncavage was arrested, is facing a charge of interference with custody of a child. He is scheduled for trial May 13 before Sklarosky.