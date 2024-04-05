Binghamton's weather outlook during the eclipse is taking shape, and it's good news

Southern Tier weather may favor eclipse viewers on Monday, as an early April storm moves out of the area.

While not directly in the path of totality, most residents will see 97% coverage during the April 8 partial eclipse, which begins at 2:08 p.m. in the Binghamton area, reaches maximum coverage at 3:23 p.m. and ends at 4:34 p.m.

Looking at statistics from about 43 years of meteorology in the area, the Binghamton area sees, on average, 70% afternoon cloud cover during the two-week period around April 8.

This year, David Nicosia, Meteorologist-In-Charge for the National Weather Service in Binghamton, said local residents can expect favorable conditions.

"Looks like skies will be mostly clear," he said Thursday. "There likely will be some high clouds around. But other than that, it should be fine."

More: When is the solar eclipse in Binghamton, Broome County? Search by ZIP code

What will Binghamton weather be like Monday afternoon?

The area has seen an average high temperature of 48 degrees on April 8, and between 1952 and 2023, 0.01 inches of precipitation was seen 44% of the time. The average high temperature is a little warmer further west in the Southern Tier, at 52.6 degrees in Elmira and 56.3 degrees in Dansville.

National Weather Service's latest outlook suggests mostly sunny skies Monday, with a high near 59 degrees.

NOAA and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies reviewed past cloud data based on historical averages to predict cloud conditions during the eclipse.

According to their estimates, here’s the likelihood of clear skies across the Southern Tier:

Binghamton: 51.5%

Ithaca: 51.9%

Elmira: 51.9%

Corning: 51.9%

Hornell: 34.2%

What time is the eclipse peak in Binghamton?

The eclipse will be visible over Binghamton at 3:23:40 p.m.

What time is the eclipse peak Vestal?

The eclipse will be visible over Binghamton University's campus in Vestal at 3:23:40 p.m.

When time is the eclipse peak in Endicott?

The eclipse will be visible over Endicott at 3:23:30 p.m.

What time to see the eclipse in Broome, Tioga counties

Apalachin: 3:23:20.

Chenango Bridge: 3:23:50.

Crest View Heights: 3:23:20.

Endwell: 3:23:40.

Johnson City: 3:23:40.

Owego: 3:23:20.

Port Dickinson: 3:23:40.

Tioga Terrace: 3:23:20.

Windsor: 3:24:00.

How to view the eclipse safely

Just a few seconds of looking directly into the sun could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

Dr. Ann Teng, medical director of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at United Health Services, urges all eclipse viewers to practice the proper safety precautions including wearing certified eclipse glasses or using a pinhole projector.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: What will Binghamton weather be during the eclipse? Here's the latest