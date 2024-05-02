Binghamton woman will pay restitution, probation for stealing late father-in-law's pension

A Binghamton woman will make full restitution and serve probation after admitting stealing her late father-in-law's pension payments for her own use.

Joy LaBarr, 58, pleaded guilty earlier this year to third-degree grand larceny for stealing nearly $32,000 in New York state pension payments intended for her father-in-law, Jack Burnett.

The plea was the result of an investigation by the state Comptroller's Office and Broome County District Attorney's Office.

In Broome County Court this week, Judge Carol Cocchiola ordered LaBarr to repay the full amount stolen and also to serve five years probation.

"Ms. LaBarr’s conviction should serve as a warning to those who try to defraud the New York State pension system,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a news release. “My office is committed to protecting the Pension Fund from fraud and I thank Broome County District Attorney Battisti for partnering with us to ensure she was brought to justice."

Entertainment This Tioga Center dragstrip is reopening after six years: What to know

Burnett retired in 2006 from the Binghamton Housing Authority. Under the pension option he chose, his wife was to continue receiving payments after his death.

However, she died first, so payments should have stopped upon his death in December 2020. No one from the family reported his passing, the Comptroller's Office said.

The state retirement system became aware of Burnett’s death in July 2022 and stopped payments.

After the payments stopped, LaBarr called the retirement system, falsely claiming that Burnett was alive but was unable to personally come to the phone because he was hard of hearing, according to the Comptroller's Office.

She then inquired about the stopped July payment in an effort to have payments resumed.

Health Bit by a tick? What you should know about tick testing and tick removal

LaBarr lived in the home with Burnett prior to his death and admitted to investigators she used Burnett’s debit card after his death and made the call to the retirement system.

In addition to ATM cash withdrawals, LaBarr used the stolen funds to purchase clothing, make other online purchases, and pay her mortgage, investigators said.

A total of 19 monthly electronic deposits were made into the bank account after the date of death, totaling $31,872.55.

"The sentencing of Joy LaBarr marks a significant step towards accountability for her actions," District Attorney Paul Battisti said. "LaBarr stole her deceased father-in-law's pension funds, which breached the trust placed in her and denied the legitimate beneficiaries of their entitled resources."

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton woman who stole late father's pension to pay restitution