Binghamton woman indicted for manslaughter in 13-month-old baby's death

A Binghamton woman has been indicted for manslaughter and other charges after a 13-month baby ingested fentanyl and died.

The grand jury indictment, which was unsealed in Broome County Court on May 15, charges Tiease Cooper, 40, with one count of second-degree manslaughter, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

The indictment alleges that around April 7 or 8, Cooper recklessly caused the death of the child by knowingly possessing and knowingly allowing other people to possess fentanyl at a 77 Saratoga Ave. Binghamton residence in a manner that allowed the child to ingest the drug, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

Public safety Chenango County man killed, two injured in Town of Oxford crash

Cooper voluntarily appeared in court May 15 and was arraigned on the indictment by Broome County Judge Carol A. Cocchiola.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to each of the charges and Cocchiola released her to the supervision of the Pretrial Release Program, with specific conditions.

Officials didn't indicate how or if the baby was related to Cooper.

In New York state, a conviction for second-degree manslaughter carries a minimum of one to three years in prison and a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Baby dies after eating fentanyl, Binghamton woman charged manslaughter