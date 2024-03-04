Binghamton man sentenced in February 2023 shooting on Sturges Street

A Binghamton man originally charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident last year in the city will serve seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser felony.

Binghamton police arrested 29-year-old Christopher Frederick last April and charged him with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a Feb. 25, 2023 shooting at 5 Sturges St. in Binghamton that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

On Dec. 5, Frederick was on the second day of a jury trial in Broome County Court when he pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault.

Frederick was sentenced Monday in county court. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

