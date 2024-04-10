Binghamton man sentenced in fatal March 2023 hit-and-run at Oakdale Commons

A Binghamton man will serve several years in prison following his guilty plea in a 2023 hit-and-run car-pedestrian crash that killed a Johnson City woman.

Rajee Al-Mashni was originally indicted on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, stemming from the March 2023 death of 72-year-old Elizabeth Atkinson outside the Oakdale Commons shopping center.

In Broome County Court on Jan. 11, Al-Mashni pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and driving with ability impaired by combined influence of drugs and alcohol.

He also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault, stemming from a June 27, 2022 motor vehicle accident at the corner of Leroy and Chapin streets in the City of Binghamton which left several people seriously injured.

This week, Broome County Judge Carol A. Cocchiola sentenced Al-Mashni to five to 15 years in prison — the maximum allowed by law — for the manslaughter plea, and a one-year conditional discharge on the driving with ability impaired charge.

Cocchiola also sentenced Al-Mashni to one to three years in prison for the attempted assault conviction. The sentences will run consecutively.

On March 6, 2023, Johnson City police officers responded to Oakdale Commons to check on the welfare of a man who witnesses said was intoxicated and had entered as many as two vehicles in the parking lot.

When officers approached the suspect, later identified as Al-Mashni, he reportedly fled the scene, driving south at a high rate of speed.

Seconds later, Al-Mashni's vehicle struck Atkinson as she was leaving a store at the mall, police said. She later died at a local hospital. Al-Mashni was taken into custody after a police pursuit.

"It is my hope that Tuesday’s sentencing brings some closure to the victim and victim’s family, whose lives have been forever changed by the senseless actions of Al-Mashni," said Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti. "While these sentences may provide some closure, let us never forget the lasting pain endured by all impacted by his heinous actions."

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton man sentenced in fatal Oakdale Commons crash