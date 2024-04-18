Binghamton man gets 9 years in prison after accepting plea deal in 2022 shooting incident

A Binghamton man originally charged with attempted murder for a 2022 shooting that injured another man was sentenced in Broome County Court on Thursday to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser felony charge.

Carheem Felton, 40, was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision as part of the plea agreement.

Felton was initially charged by Binghamton police with second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting incident Aug. 2, 2023 near 511 Chenango St. on Binghamton's North Side.

Officers who responded to a report of a shooting in that vicinity found a victim who police said suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and chest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives took Felton into custody a short time later after stopping a car in the area of 150 Moeller St., police said.

Police also conducted a search of the vehicle involved and found a loaded 9mm “ghost gun,” a firearm privately assembled with individual parts and no serial number.

Felton had a previous Broome County conviction for third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, along with convictions in Queens for criminal sale of a controlled substance.

In January, Felton pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to a single count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, as a second felony offender.

"Possessing illegal firearms will not be tolerated by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office," District Attorney Paul Battisti said in a news release. "Let the sentencing today stand as a clear message — illegal possession of firearms will be pursued aggressively within the confines of the law."

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton man will spend nine years in prison for 2022 shooting