Binghamton man gets 8 years in prison after drugs, weapons plea in Tompkins St. raid case

A Binghamton man will spend eight years in a federal penitentiary for a drugs and weapons conviction.

Dupray Jordan, 34, pleaded guilty last December to possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

In a federal court sentencing Thursday, Jordan was also ordered to serve three years of post-incarceration supervision following his release from prison.

The charges stemmed from a Nov. 12, 2021 police raid on a Tompkins Street apartment in Binghamton after a police informant made controlled purchases of fentanyl at that address.

According to federal prosecutors, police recovered 16.7 grams of fentanyl, 12.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a loaded .22-caliber firearm equipped with a silencer, various drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a metal knuckle knife during the search.

Jordan threw the gun to the ground as police entered to execute a search warrant, authorities said. Jordan was at that time a convicted felon, having previously been convicted in New York of second-degree assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick prosecuted this case as part of the U.S. Justice Department's Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton man handed eight-year prison sentence by federal court