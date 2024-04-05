Binghamton-area residents felt the effects of a New Jersey earthquake Friday morning

Some Binghamton-area residents felt light shakes due to a New Jersey earthquake this morning, but no damage or injuries have been reported in the region.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported about 5 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, at about 10:23 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was about 45 miles away from New York City, where residents reported shaking furniture and floors.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the quake was felt "throughout New York," and said officials are "assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred."

New York State Emergency Management sent a mobile public safety alert around noon Friday urging residents to call 911 if they were injured or have an emergency. The alert also warned aftershocks may occur as a result of the earthquake.

David Nicosia, Meteorologist-In-Charge for the National Weather Service in Binghamton covering the Southern Tier, said no reports of damages or injury have currently been received.

"Just a little shaking," he said.

Broome County Office of Emergency Services said they had not received any reports of damage as a result of the earthquake Friday morning.

At the service's Albany office, meteorologists reported their chairs and workstations were shaking for at least 10-15 seconds or more.

While the center of the quake was in New Jersey, the National Weather Service said it was felt up and down much of the East Coast, as far north as Canada. It also was felt as far west as Kansas City.

"For the East Coast, that was pretty significant," said Nicosia.

Times Herald-Record reporter Mike Randall contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Earthquake-related 'shaking' in Binghamton Friday: What we know