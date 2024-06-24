Binghampton shooting kills 1, injures another

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Binghampton.

The shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue and Harrell Street. Memphis Police responded to the scene at 7:04 p.m.

According to police, officers found two victims on the scene. One person was pronounced dead while the other was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released details on the possible suspect. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.

