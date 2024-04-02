Biloxi man, teen arrested following armed robbery at a Mississippi Coast hotel

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff Department identified and arrested two suspects as they were trying to leave the scene of an armed robbery of an individual at Red Roof Inn, St. Martin.

The deputies responded to the report of the armed robbery at 11 p.m. Monday.

During the investigation, deputies recovered the victim’s property, a gun and a felony amount of narcotics.

Arrested were:

▪ Tristin Jackson, 17, of Biloxi, who was charged with one count of armed robbery

▪ Kendrick Cox, 33, of Biloxi, who was charged with accessory after the fact and possession of a controlled substance

No one was injured in the robbery, according to the press release.

The suspects are in the Jackson County jail and currently have no bond.