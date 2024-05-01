Biloxi man who kept 5,000 sexually explicit photos, videos of minors is headed to prison

A Mississippi Coast man will spend more than 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of photos and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his cell phones.

Christopher Lee Parker, 36, of Biloxi, will spend 136 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced Wednesday.

He also faces a lifetime of supervised release.

Parker was sentenced April 12 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said authorities secured a federal search warrant for Parker’s Biloxi home and found he had more than 5,000 photos and videos on his cell phones that showed minors — some under the age of 12 — engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The federal court ordered Parker to pay $31,000 in restitution to the victims.

The court also ordered him to pay $2,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The case began after Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showed Parker used social media accounts to talk about trading “child exploitation materials,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A federal grand jury indicted Parker in April 2023. He pleaded guilty in December.