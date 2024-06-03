Biloxi man admits stabbing, partially dismembering man in brutal MS Coast attack

Clint Barrett Brower admitted Monday to stabbing a man 30 times until his death and then partially dismembering him in an attack at a Biloxi RV park’s laundromat.

Brower said he repeatedly stabbed 41-year-old Micah Harrington after he walked into the laundromat at Mazalea Travel Park to do some laundry while Brower was there doing the same.

Brower, who has a history of mental health problems, said he didn’t remember talking to Harrington but said he suddenly felt like Harrington was going to harm him and others.

Clint Brower apologizes to Micara Harrington, Micah Harrington’s daughter, as he pleads guilty to the murder of Micah Harrington in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, June 3, 2024.

As a result, Brower said he grabbed a large butcher knife from a bag he had with him and started stabbing Harrington. Brower said Harrington tried unsuccessfully to get away, but Brower kept on stabbing Harrington, even cutting off one of his arms in what authorities called a brutal attack.

After the May 26, 2020, killing, Brower said he was planning to take Harrington’s body to Beau Rivage casino resort to see if someone there could put Harrington back together, something his attorney, Michael Crosby, said was just another example of the extreme mental health issues that Brower suffers from.

Brower made the admissions Monday when he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the May 26, 2020, killing of the longtime construction worker.

Judge Lisa Dodson called what had happened to Harrington senseless and sentenced Brower to life in prison.

Micara Harrington, center, and other family members of Micah Harrington react as Harrington’s killer, Clint Brower, pleads guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Before sentencing, Brower turned to Harrington’s daughter, Micara Harrington, and apologized for what he had done, something his daughter didn’t want to hear.

Cory Washburn, a friend of Harrington’s who worked in construction with him for a couple of years, also spoke about the loss of Harrington.

Washburn described Harrington as a good man who adored his daughter and was trying to make a good life for himself and his family when he died.

“I worked with him almost seven days a week, and he was so proud of the progress that he was making,” Washburn said. “He was creating a life here. He spoke every day about his daughter and his wish to better himself, to make a home for her.”

Harrington’s daughter and Washburn wanted Brower to face a death sentence for his crime.

Brower’s attorney, however, said mental health played a significant role in the crime.

“Clint has struggled with mental issues his whole life,’ Crosby said in the days after the killing. “His mother and sister have done everything humanly possible to try and get him help.”

Crosby said Brower was in and out of hospital trying to get treatment for his issues.

In fact, he had an appointment at Gulf Coast Mental Health just days after the murder.

The same day of the murder, Biloxi police had picked up Brower that morning on an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct. But Biloxi police released him and drove him home to the RV park.

Brower’s family has long questioned why Biloxi drove him home the day of the murder after picking Brower up earlier in the day on an outstanding warrant because they knew he wasn’t doing well.

Biloxi police said at the time that Brower had a calm demeanor, and there was no indication that he would be a threat to others before police drove him home.