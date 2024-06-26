Bills on Florida vacation rentals and more still awaiting action from Gov. DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has six days to either sign or veto the 18 bills left on his desk from the 2024 legislative session.

One of those bills, a measure that would cancel local regulations on vacation rentals, has Floridians biting their nails in anticipation of what the governor might decide. Other legislation allows licensed chiropractors to practice dry needling and exempts collegiate license plates from being discontinued for lack of use.

DeSantis has altogether vetoed eight bills so far, one more than last year, on top of thinning the state budget to $116.5 billion after vetoing almost $950 million.

On Tuesday evening, DeSantis vetoed a bill (SB 62) that would have let incarcerated Floridians who want to take college courses to pay in-state tuition.

"Florida's higher education system has ranked #1 in the country for nearly a decade, in part due to the state's investment in our institutions over that same period. We should not reward criminal activity by providing inmates with the same benefits as law-abiding citizens," DeSantis wrote in his veto letter.

The 2024 bills DeSantis has yet to sign or veto

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has days to sign, veto these 18 bills