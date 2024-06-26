Bills on Florida vacation rentals and more still awaiting action from Gov. DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has six days to either sign or veto the 18 bills left on his desk from the 2024 legislative session.
One of those bills, a measure that would cancel local regulations on vacation rentals, has Floridians biting their nails in anticipation of what the governor might decide. Other legislation allows licensed chiropractors to practice dry needling and exempts collegiate license plates from being discontinued for lack of use.
DeSantis has altogether vetoed eight bills so far, one more than last year, on top of thinning the state budget to $116.5 billion after vetoing almost $950 million.
On Tuesday evening, DeSantis vetoed a bill (SB 62) that would have let incarcerated Floridians who want to take college courses to pay in-state tuition.
"Florida's higher education system has ranked #1 in the country for nearly a decade, in part due to the state's investment in our institutions over that same period. We should not reward criminal activity by providing inmates with the same benefits as law-abiding citizens," DeSantis wrote in his veto letter.
The 2024 bills DeSantis has yet to sign or veto
SB 280: Vacation Rentals – Would reserve the licensing of vacation rentals and regulation of advertising platforms to the state.
SB 674: United States-produced Iron and Steel in Public Works Projects – Requires any iron or steel product used in a public works project by a government entity to be from the U.S. (with exceptions).
SB 736: Services Provided by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or Its Agents – Revises a requirement for a rightful heir to transfer ownership of a motor vehicle or mobile home if the previous owner died and affects other rules regarding vehicle registration and license plates.
SB 770: Improvements to Real Property – Amends the “Property Assessed Clean Energy,” or “PACE,” program, which allows property owners to make property improvements and finance the cost through annual non-ad valorem tax assessments (i.e., not based on the value of one's property).
SB 1078: Public Records/Cellular Telephone Numbers Held by the Department of Financial Services – Exempts from public records inspection and copying requirements cell phone numbers voluntarily submitted to the Department of Financial Services as part of the application process for purposes of two-factor authentication of login credentials.
SB 1082: Housing for Legally Verified Agricultural Workers – Preempts local governments from inhibiting the construction or installation of housing for certain agricultural workers on land classified as agricultural if the housing meets certain criteria related to location and construction.
SB 1600: Interstate Mobility – Allows a board or the Department of Professional Regulation to provide "licensure by endorsement" for any individual who applies for it if the applicant meets certain specified criteria. That means the applicant holds a "substantially equivalent license in another state and would like to become licensed in Florida."
SB 7040: Ratification of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Rules Relating to Stormwater – Updates rules to increase the removal of nutrients from stormwater to protect the state’s waterways.
HB 91: Transportation Facility Designations – Designates the entire length of State Road A1A, from the Georgia state line to Key West, as the "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."
HB 133: Professional Licensing Requirements for Barbers and Cosmetologists – Provides a period of time when convictions, or any other adjudication, for crimes may not be grounds for denial of licensure as barber or cosmetologist (with exceptions).
HB 165: Sampling of Beach Waters and Public Bathing Spaces – Requires the Department of Health to adopt and enforce rules for beach water and public bathing places; issue health advisories; and require closures of beaches and bathing waters that fail to meet water quality standards.
HB 389: Transportation Facility Designations – Provides honorary designations of certain transportation facilities in some counties; renames a bridge in St. Lucie County as "E.C. Summerlin Family Bridge."
HB 403: Specialty License Plates – Exempts collegiate license plates from certain discontinuation and presale voucher requirements for specialty license plates.
HB 473: Cybersecurity Incident Liability – Provides that any local government that complies with cybersecurity training and protocols under current law is not liable in connection with a cybersecurity incident.
HB 619: Sovereign Immunity for Professional Firms – Requires that contracts with certain professional firms must provide indemnity, or protection against liability, to the Department of Transportation.
HB 799: Easements Affecting Real Property Owned by the Same Owner – Authorizes owner of real property to create easement, servitude, or other interest in owner's real property & providing that such easement, servitude, or other interest is valid.
HB 1063: Chiropractic Medicine – Authorizes chiropractic physicians to use dry needling treatments.
HB 1347: Consumer Finance Loans – Clarifies that a person can't engage in the business of making consumer finance loans or operate a branch of such business unless first authorized to do so under the Florida Consumer Finance Act.
Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has days to sign, veto these 18 bills