Bills criminalizing necrophilia in Michigan head to Gov. Whitmer's desk

The Michigan House on Thursday unanimously approved a series of bills making it a 15-year felony to have sex with a corpse.

The legislation had passed the Michigan Senate unanimously earlier this month and now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to sign it.

The bills, collectively known as Melody's Law, came after a West Michigan man was convicted of the December 2021 killing 64-year-old Melody Rohrer.

Prosecutors said Rohrer was out for a walk in Van Buren County, about 15 miles southeast of Kalamazoo, when Colby Martin, 31, ran her down with his pickup truck and loaded her body into his vehicle. He later committed sexual acts with it before dumping it in a wooded area in St. Joseph County.

A jury later convicted Martin of murder, failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash and concealing a death. Prosecutors could not charge him with the alleged sexual crimes because Michigan, unlike many other states, had no law on the books specifically criminalizing necrophilia.

“It’s heartening to see my senate colleagues from both sides of the aisle come together to swiftly rectify a glaring loophole in our state’s criminal code," bill sponsor State Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe, said earlier this month.

The bills make it a two-year misdemeanor to have sexual contact with a corpse and a 15-year felony if the assault involves penetration. The bills would also require people convicted under the new law to be added to the state sex offender registry.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan House passes bills criminalizing necrophilia