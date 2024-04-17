Bills could address lack of affordable housing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A series of bills in Lansing could address the lack of affordable housing across the state as rent prices rise.

It’s a problem many renters and homeowners are facing. Michigan is one of the states without a rent cap law or stabilization policy.

Michigan Rep. Carrie Rheingans, D-Ann Arbor, and others are working on several bills to address affordable housing. Some would allow local governments to decide what kind of ordinances they want to institute.

“The rents are increasing rapidly and it’s really difficult for folks to be able to afford this, you know, basic living necessity,” said Rheingans, who is the State Representative of the 47th House District.

With rent on the rise and no state laws to cap the increases, some people are calling on lawmakers to help.

“I’m very interested in working with colleagues like the housing subcommittee chairperson Kristian Grant, Lansing Rep. Emily Dievendorf, and Ypsilanti Rep. Jimmie Wilson,” said Rheingans.

Rheingans supports a package of bills, “related to renters, renters’ rights, helping renters being able to afford to live,” she explained.

In Grand Rapids, the American Community Survey found 25.3% of people are renters. Of that, the number of units paying 50% or more of their income is 8,645 people. One Grand Rapids native showed that his rent was raised twice in one year.

Rheingans said she thinks it’s important to restore rights to local municipalities to decide. She believes that if enough affordable homes are built, a local rent stabilization policy might not be necessary.

“It would be great if we could build enough housing fast enough to stabilize rents. But until that happens, we might need to find another way to stabilize rents,” Rheingans said.

High rent is a burden for people trying to afford to live close to where they work.

“Having folks being able to live nearby is really important for us to have our workforce, especially for places like the major hospitals and our schools,” said Rheingans.

Legislation like House Bills 4947 and 5336 is aiming to help renters not worry about being priced out. There is also a bill to repeal the state’s ban on rent stabilization.

“I really appreciate that local citizen support, as we do need to have all of our elected officials in the state legislatures hearing about this and hearing about this issue so keep up the good work on the outside of the legislature. It’s really important for us to hear from you,” said Rheingans.

The bills introduced last term are still active. Those lawmakers are still hoping to get a hearing and some action on it.

