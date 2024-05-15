Bills to block new landfills, other solid waste plans die in state Senate

May 15—CONCORD — A bevy of House-passed bills to block construction of any new landfills or private ownership of them, to limit importation of out-of-state solid waste and a new fee to keep commercially bought, unused paint out of New Hampshire dumps all went down to defeat in the state Senate Wednesday.

All were either shipped off to study or killed outright without any recorded votes in the Senate.

Opposition from environmental activists to the past proposal of Casella Waste Systems to build a landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park sparked many of the bills that attracted bipartisan support in the House of Representatives.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, said the state Department of Environmental Services (DES) raised financial and resource concerns about limiting new landfill ownership to only the state or a local municipality.

Without debate, the Senate sent that measure (HB 1145) by voice vote to interim study, which requires it start all over as a new bill in 2025.

Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, had lobbied the Senate to approve a "pause" (HB 1620) on any new landfills until 2028, citing research that has shown the state has enough existing landfill capacity through at least 2030.

"This will give us the time to develop sound and practical policies," Fenton said.

Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, said the bill would complicate the state's plans to rewrite landfill siting rules. The Senate agreed, killing it on a voice vote.

Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said 47% of the state's waste comes from outside New Hampshire, while the state exports only 3-5% of its trash to dumps in other states.

"Do we want to become the trash man for all of New England? I don't think so," Altschiller said.

The Senate on a voice vote killed the bill that would have limited any new landfills from taking more than 15% of their trash from non-New Hampshire sources (HB 1632).

Jon Swan, an environmental spokesman for Save Forest Lake, charged the Senate GOP leadership and DES management were beholden to corporate landfill developers.

"The question is a simple one, why do top level officials in (New Hampshire) want this landfill so badly" Swan asked rhetorically.

"There is graft taking place behind the scenes, in my opinion. How else can you explain these actions in support of a very unpopular controversial development, with billions?"

Fiscally conservative groups came out in opposition to New Hampshire joining a growing number of states that levy a fee on manufacturers to pay for recycling and reuse of unused paint (HB 1504).

Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said he's been working for a decade to accomplish this and the House-passed bill was a "really terrific" proposal that could not overcome the branding of being a paint tax or fee.

"If we can find a way to come up with a creative way to call this (something else), this bill should be coming back," Watters said.

Pearl said DES said there were "resource" problems with it complying with the mandate and the Senate sent it to study.

Without debate, the Senate did pass one related bill (HB 1371) on to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu that merely states a town master plan may include a section about its work on solid waste reduction.

