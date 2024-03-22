Bills address options for sexual assault victims, block reassignment surgery for inmates

General Assembly celebrates agriculture in Tennessee - Tennessee’s annual Ag Day on the Hill was held at the State Capitol in Nashville on March 19 and featured a variety of events, exhibits, activities and livestock along with producers and exhibitors from across the state. The event coincided with National Agriculture Week.

In Tennessee, agriculture-related industries employ 324,000 people and contribute $89 billion into the economy. Among those in attendance were farmers, foresters, agriculture officials, legislators, 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. A $1,000 check was also presented to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program on behalf of the Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization.

House Republicans kill massive $800 million tax increase - House Republicans successfully defeated a major tax increase on Tennessee businesses.

House Bill 2043 would have enacted the Business Enterprise Tax Act, raising taxes on all Tennessee businesses with gross receipts of $250,000 or more annually. An amendment passed by House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, eliminates a nearly $800 million annual tax increase on Tennessee businesses.

It also strips a proposal to enact a burdensome multinational reporting requirement, known as the Worldwide Combined Reporting Act.

Tennessee remains one of the lowest-taxed states in the nation. Tennessee Republicans have in the last decade cut $2.5 billion in state taxes through sales tax holidays and elimination of other taxes, including the Hall income tax, inheritance tax and nearly all professional privilege taxes on citizens in certain occupations.

Republicans last year passed the largest tax cut in state history, including a three-month-long tax holiday on groceries, through the Tennessee Works Tax Act of 2023. In addition to benefitting families, these cuts provide important relief for small businesses through various changes to business, franchise, and excise tax collections. These reforms will encourage future entrepreneurship and further strengthen our state’s economic competitiveness.

Bill would allow Tennesseans to declare party affiliation - A Republican proposal would establish a process for voters to declare their party affiliation in Tennessee.

House Bill 1616 would allow residents to register with a statewide political party or recognized minor political party. The legislation would also allow voters to remain unaffiliated. On Election Day, voters registered as either Republican or Democrat will be given their respective party ballot, while unaffiliated voters will be able to choose either ballot.

House Bill 1616 has been placed behind the budget and will be considered at a later date.

General Assembly increases support for sexual assault victims - Legislation that gives sexual assault victims more time to file a civil lawsuit against their attacker has been unanimously approved by the Tennessee General Assembly.

House Bill 2216 also known as Danielle’s Law will extend the statute of limitations from one year to three years for civil lawsuits relating to a sexual assault injury or illness. The time would increase to five years if a police report was filed.

The legislation is named after Nashville resident Danielle Pyle, who found out 13 months after filing a police report that the local district attorney’s office had declined to pursue charges against her alleged rapist. Existing state law prevented her from taking civil action since it had been more than one year since the crime occurred.

The legislation will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

Safeguarding tax dollars from gender reassignment surgeries for inmates - The House Corrections Subcommittee advanced legislation to protect Tennessee tax dollars from being used to pay for gender reassignment surgeries for inmates.

House Bill 2619 would prohibit the Department of Corrections from using state funds to pay for the procedures or any new hormone replacement therapy for incarcerated individuals. The proposed legislation would not prevent an inmate from using private funds to pay for gender surgeries or hormone replacement therapy. The legislation is scheduled to be heard in the State Government Committee on March 27.

Grant program would provide anti-choking devices to schools - The K-12 Subcommittee advanced legislation to increase the availability of anti-choking devices in Tennessee schools.

House Bill 2028 would require the Tennessee Department of Health to administer a grant program to reimburse public and private schools and first responders for anti-choking devices. These devices help clear objects out of airways using negative pressure. The program would reimburse schools for the purchase of one device for each cafeteria in a school and medical first responders for one device in each emergency response vehicle.

More than 12,000 children in the United States are taken to the hospital every year for choking on food. It is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children younger than five. House Bill 2028 is scheduled to be heard in the Education Administration Committee on March 27. If approved, the three-year grant program would take effect July 1.

Bill proposes free feminine products in high schools - The General Assembly is considering legislation to ensure young women have access to feminine hygiene products at school.

House Bill 2207, also known as the Menstrual Hygiene Products Accessibility Act would provide the products for free to students in public and charter high schools statewide. Tennessee taxes menstrual products as non-essential luxury goods, which means that public assistance programs such as TANF and WIC do not cover the cost of these necessary products. The bill would allocate 20 percent of the tax revenue from the items sold in Tennessee to a special account that would be distributed to eligible schools. The menstrual hygiene products would then be placed in women’s restrooms, locker rooms and the nurse’s office. The legislation has been placed behind the budget to be considered for funding at a later date.

Republican legislation protects against animal fighting, cruelty - The House advanced multiple bills relating to animal cruelty crimes in Tennessee.

House Bill 1875 would add animal fighting to Tennessee’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act of 1989. A separate piece of legislation, House Bill 2691, would require local law enforcement agencies to be notified before a person entered into an area to investigate suspected animal cruelty. Justification for the entry would also be required.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski would also ensure state or local employees had probable cause prior to entering private property or an animal facility. Law enforcement would also have to be notified prior to an arrest being made for alleged cruelty to non-livestock animals. Both bills are scheduled to be heard in the Criminal Justice Committee on March 26.

