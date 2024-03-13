Billionaire Dies After Accidentally Backing Tesla Into Pond
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, billionaire businesswoman Angela Chao, lost her life after backing her Tesla into a pond. Chao was attempting to make a three-point turn at her ranch when she reportedly put her car in reverse instead of drive. It sent the vehicle into a pond on her property. Police say Chao called friends for help, and one jumped into the pond to attempt to rescue her but was unable to break the Tesla's windows. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian has more.