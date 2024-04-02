Billings police and fire departments say drones help with safety
Billings police and fire departments say drones help with safety
Billings police and fire departments say drones help with safety
The UK and the US governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to create a common approach for independent evaluation on the safety of generative AI models.
'Saved my tires': 52,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
The Parler app made headlines in 2021 for its alleged role in helping organize the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Can "Parler 3.0" escape its reputation, or will it continue to host the same extremist audience as before?
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
TechCrunch Mobility is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Remember in the last edition of TechCrunch Mobility, when I wrote that the wheels were starting to come off the Fisker bus?
The poly-mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked.
Gear for a greener landscape starts at just $7.
Ford issued a recall that applies to about 2,000 units of the Transit Trail. The vans included in the campaign are fitted with front tires that can rub.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.
“I guess I didn’t hit the over.”
Several portable JBL Bluetooth speakers are currently on sale. The JBL Charge 5 has dropped by $50, while the Xtreme 3 is 34 percent off.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
Viking Therapeutics is gearing up to compete with market GLP-1 leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.