Billboard workers stuck 70 feet in air after equipment malfunction
DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirms that several billboard workers are stuck on a lift about 70 feet in the air.
It’s happening along Northeast Expressway near Interstate 85.
Firefighters are working to get the workers down.
