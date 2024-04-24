Billboard warns 'Columbus criminals' to go home or face prison — but who put it up?

ZANESVILLE − Anyone headed to dinner at Red Lobster or Olive Garden last week may have been the first to see the new “go home criminals” billboard at Underwood and Zane streets, but they won’t be the last.

Visible from Interstate 70, the sign reads: “Columbus Criminals! Turn back NOW. Prison awaits you in Muskingum County. Zero Tolerance for drugs, theft, and violence.”

A new billboard warning criminals from Columbus to turn around can be seen at Underwood and Zane streets.

The swirling rumor is that the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office put it up. Sheriff Matt Lutz pleads not guilty to that accusation: “Wasn’t us,” he said.

Josh Oliver of Kessler Outdoor Advertising, who runs the billboard, said the sign was purchased last week. But like a player in the game of Clue, while he knows whodunit, he’s not showing his cards: “I'm going to leave it in my customer's hands at this point and let him decide if he'd like to answer any questions.”

While we wait to see if the mystery man reveals himself, Lutz, who’s been with the office for 35 years, said he’s not surprised by the sign or its sentiment.“Columbus (drug) dealers come here and sell all the time,” said Lutz. “The thought process behind the sign might be ‘Hey, you might want to turn around.’”There’s a reason for that.According to Lutz, the sheriff’s office is routinely fielding calls of drugs, violence, and thefts, that occur at the hands of criminals coming from Columbus. When they’re arrested by the sheriff’s office, Lutz said the criminals are often surprised, shocked even, at the heavy pursuit and arrest for their crimes.“We won’t tolerate it,” said Lutz of the strict enforcement. “We see a lot of residual effect from Columbus. It’s a by-product of (Interstate 70). A lot of the drugs (don’t originate) here, they come here from Columbus.”Lutz said the effects of Interstate 70, and likewise of the Interstate 70/77 connection in Cambridge, brings a significant amount of crime to the area.“We have proof of that,” he said.So, while who commissioned the sign remains an unsolved mystery, its sentiment is clear: Maybe don’t mess with law enforcement in these parts.Case closed.

