Billboard is up for new Buc-ee’s in South MS, but opening day’s delayed. What we know

A new billboard along I-10 alerts travelers that Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s travel center is under construction at Exit 24.

More signs of progress are evident at the site, north of the interstate. Pipes are sticking out of the ground for a huge amount of restroom plumbing. Curbs are formed and crews have poured the road at the Menge Avenue entrance to the sprawling gas station and mega-sized convenience store.

But it takes a long time to build a $50 million, 74,000 square foot Buc-ee’s — even longer than originally projected.

Buce-ee’s founder Beaver Aplin said at the September 2023 groundbreaking South Mississippi’s store will be substantially bigger than many of their 50 other locations.

He said the Coast Buc-ee’s was expected to open in Spring 2025.

Earlier this year there was speculation the building might be complete and open late this year, in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel and shopping.

The new opening date’s been pushed farther into 2025.

“Buc-ee’s does not comment on their ongoing construction projects,” said a Buc-ee’s spokesperson when asked about the progress, “but I can confirm that the opening is currently slated for summer of 2025.”

The $15 million improvements to the intersection near Buc-ee’s will be complete well before the travel center opens. The overpass of I-10 within the Mississippi Department right of way should be complete by November, said Anna Ehrgott, public information officer for MDOT, but the bridge will be opened before that.

For those waiting to submit a job application, they will be accepted about three months before the opening and a job fair will be held.

For those anticipating their first taste of Beaver Nuggets close to home, a public Facebook group for Fans of Buc-ee’s Harrison County was created so people can share their expectations when the doors open.

