Bill & Ted star details alleged childhood sexual abuse

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct allegations that some readers may find upsetting.

Alex Winter, who most famously played Bill S Preston in the Bill & Ted series, has talked about the sexual abuse that he allegedly suffered as a child actor.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live, the star said that abuse took place in the 1970s and that the person in question has since died. He does not name the abuser nor go into details about the actual events.

He does say that the abuse left him with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), which he said "was evident to [him]" while he was still in his teens.

"And so I began to do work on it," he said. "But it really took time, and it really wasn't in my case, I would say, 'til well into my 30s, that I was really able to do heavy lifting on this stuff."

Winter explains that the "power dynamic" and "taboo" kept him from speaking about it for years, until the huge wave of sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood created a "very different culture" where he felt he had the freedom to speak openly.

The actor and director also said that working on the Bill & Ted films was "therapeutic", describing the experience as "really fun" and "really, really helpful for me mentally".

He also said that he has a functional and healthy life with a family, and he feels "incredibly lucky".

Alex Winter's The Lost Boys co-star Corey Feldman last year announced plans to create a documentary to expose what he calls the 'Hollywood paedophile ring'.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

