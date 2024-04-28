Bill seeks to hike state park fees for out-of-staters

Apr. 28—CONCORD — New Hampshire is an outlier in the region, charging its residents the same "day use" admission fee at a state park that out-of-staters pay.

A Manchester state senator's legislation to give park administrators the authority to charge up to 50% more to nonresidents attracted opposition from state officials and tourism venue managers who warned that it would harm the state's reputation as a welcoming place to visit.

Sen. Keith Murphy came up with his bill after a constituent could not reserve a spot at a state park in Kingston one summer day because reservations were booked.

Murphy was surprised to learn that in 2023, 31% of reservations at state parks were from residents while 69% were for out-of-staters.

Regardless of residency, New Hampshire charges the same fee for day park admissions.

It's $4 for most parks that charge a fee and $5 a day for the five, "high use" parks: Ellacoya State Park, Mt. Sunapee State Park, Pawtuckaway State Park, Wellington State Park and White Lake State Park.

In Massachusetts, residents pay $5-to-$8 for entry into their parks while visitors to the state, for example, pay $30 to visit historic Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., Murphy said.

Vermont is the only other nearby state with no distinction between residents and nonresidents park fees, he said.

"Businesses should take care of their owners," Murphy told the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee during a hearing on his Senate-passed bill (SB 345) last week.

"Our parks are owned by the people who live here. Why are we charging them the same fee as somebody else that doesn't own the park?"

New Hampshire park admission fees are higher at the state's most popular attractions like $18 to visit the Flume Gorge or $25 to take a ride on the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway in Franconia.

Murphy's bill would set entry fees at day parks for residents at no more than half of what out-of-staters pay.

The intent, Murphy said, was to keep the resident fee the same while raising nonresident charges up to 50%.

State officials said this change would raise $1.3 million more annually.

"I don't think even charging $8 is going to chase anybody away," Murphy said.

State parks remain 99% self-sustaining

Since 1991, the park system has been an enterprise fund and its 99% self-sustaining. In a $40 million budget, the only state dollars is $400,000 that goes to the Bureau of Historic Sites.

Brian Wilson, state parks director with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said the State Parks Advisory Council for five years has been reviewing fees and making recommendations to change them.

Over the past 16 months, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee raised rates for ski lift tickets at state-owned Cannon Mountain, the parking meter fees near parks on the Seacoast and fees for camping and lodging in park campgrounds, Wilson said.

The council is reviewing the day use fees that haven't changed since 2012, he said.

Admission fees are charged at only 21 of the 93 state park locations.

"We are trying to thread the needle to keep the fees as low as possible ... but at the threshold where we are able to generate enough revenue to operate," Wilson said.

Confirming residency in setting fees would be time consuming and labor intensive and some consumers already try to game the system.

"They will say they are from New Hampshire (because they think it will benefit them), but they are not. Then we have to reconcile that (paperwork) at the time that they arrive," Wilson said.

Jim Chase is executive director of the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park in Rye, ranked 5th best in the nation among 170 venues that offer an aquarium-type activity.

"I am concerned we will erode that visitor experience," Chase said.

Executives with the White Mountain Attractions Association and Loon Mountain in written testimony urged the House panel not to pass the bill.

House committee Chairman and Rep. Andrew Renzullo, R-Hudson, said Murphy has got a point.

"Maybe I am tired of being a patsy, and I think other people in the state might be also," Renzullo said.

A committee bid to support Murphy's bill failed, 14-6. The panel recommended instead the House send it to study that would force supporters to start all over with a new bill in 2025.

Wilson said an online ticket reservation system has eliminated lines at park entrances.

"We don't have capacity issues at our parks," he added.

