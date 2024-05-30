Bill requiring policies for religious classes during school hours heads to Gov. Stitt's desk

Majority Floor Leader Rep. Jon Echols speaks during a special session of the house at the Oklahoma state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, June, 12, 2023.

A bill that would require local school boards to create guidelines for religious classes during school hours is headed to the governor's desk.

House Bill 1425 was passed 38-7 by the Oklahoma Senate in April, and the measure was narrowly approved by the House, 51-40, on Wednesday.

The bill, with Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook as principal author in the House, requires each school board across Oklahoma to create a policy excusing students to attend a course in religious or moral instruction taught by an independent entity off school grounds.

The measure establishes certain perimeters, such as allowing schools to excuse students from attendance for up to three class periods per week or a maximum of 125 periods per year to attend the courses. Under the bill, students would receive credit for the classes and would only be excused to take the courses only if their parents have given permission. Also, the parents or the group offering the off-site classes would be responsible for funding and students' transportation.

A LifeWise Academy bus transports public school students to and from the nonprofit's Bible classes.

The House debated the bill at length, with both Democrat and Republican representatives voicing their opposition.

In advocating for the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said it is already legal for public schools to allow students to attend "release time" religious and moral classes off school grounds due to a 1952 U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Zorach v. Clauson), and he said Oklahoma law already lines up with this ruling.

But Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, argued that the bill takes away from classroom instruction time and put the state in the position of awarding course credit for classes the school doesn't offer ― classes that have no established curriculum. Every other elective course for credit has a state-established and approved curriculum.

Fugate likened the religious instruction courses to a year-round vacation Bible school that he said would do little to improve students' test scores in reading, history, math and science. He said the measure seemed to indicate that legislators had little faith in the ability of parents and churches to ensure that children receive moral and religious guidance.

"We have no faith in our families, no faith in our churches, no faith in our religion, no faith in our God," Fugate said.

"Any religious organization could establish an after-school program to offer religious instruction. ... But there are some who have zero faith that would work, so instead, what we are here today talking about is how we can turn Monday school into Sunday school."

Meanwhile, several Republican legislators like Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tulsa, and Dick Lowe, R-Amber, said their constitutients had contacted them to express reservations about the bill.

"I think this bill forces some things on a school board," Lowe said. "I think this bill is truly setting up our school boards to be sued."

Sterling said the majority of the school superintendents that he spoke to in his district told him they were adamantly opposed to the measure.

Lowe said his opposition to the bill had nothing to do with his Christian faith and he didn't disagree with another legislator's comments about the "moral decay of the country."

Rep. Dick Lowe

"But, as we look at this, is this the answer?" he said. "I do love the Lord. I love my church. I love my school. I don't think this helps any of them further on down the road."

Several opponents of the measure also described the bill as too vague, with Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, saying the bill seemed designed for "undefined religious instruction." Norman also said he didn't like the bill because it would take hours away from schools to provide education and give it to independent entities.

Like Fugate, Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, also spoke against the bill, saying that when she was growing up, students received religious instruction when their parents took them to places like their church, Sunday school and vacation Bible school.

Countering arguments against the measure, Staires urged legislators to approve the bill by describing it as good for Oklahoma, good for schools and good for religious liberty. And, he reiterated Echols' statement that it is already legal for public schools to allow for "release time courses" to be taught by independent organizations off school property during the school day.

"This bill does not invent something new. It does not legalize something that is illegal and it does not create a new right for parents," Staires said.

"What it does is very simple. ... It provides guidelines. Setting up one of these programs is complex, and it's possible to mess it up and unintentionally run afoul of the U.S. Constitution."

Staires said by passing HB 1425, legislatures could "ensure every public school district in Oklahoma has a policy that respects the First Amendment, helps schools avoid violating existing mandates and respects the authority of local communities."

"This bill is not a heavy lift. It's not a hard decision," he said.

Nonprofit wants to offer classes

Leaders of LifeWise Academy, a Columbus, Ohio-based organization that offers Bible classes to public school students in a dozen states, said they were thrilled that HB 1425 was approved by the Legislature and they hoped to offer their religious classes in Oklahoma soon.

"I was beyond excited," Joel Penton, chief executive officer of LifeWise, said Wednesday. "We've been advocating for the bill for quite some time."

Penton said Lifewise, a nonprofit founded in 2018, is currently serving 323 schools in 12 states and would like to be able to teach Oklahoma students the basic Bible. Penton said when he and other leaders of the organization learned that Oklahoma was considering HB 1425, they traveled to Oklahoma several times to provide answers to the legislators' questions.

The LifeWise leader said the passage of HB 1425 is important for local communities because it gives them answers to practical questions that are often raised about offering such "release time" classes. He said these include questions about how many times per week a student may be off school grounds to attend the classes, which is addressed in HB 1425.

"That's what we've seen happen in other states is when the laws are in place, then communities feel the confidence to offer it to their students and their families," Penton said.

He said LifeWise's curriculum is gospel-centered and also character-focused because students are taught that the gospel transforms character. He said the initial classes typically start with elementary school students but the programs are often expanded to serve additional grades.

"We provide basic Bible teaching, Bible-based character education," Penton said.

"We teach students through the whole Bible — Genesis through Revelation — and teach them what the Bible says, how it all connects to Jesus."

A legal foundation for 'released time'

During a recent House debate over HB 1425, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and an Oklahoma law were cited as the measure's applicable legal foundation.

In 1952, the Supreme Court's ruling in Zorach v. Clauson upheld New York City’s "released time" policy permitting public school students to leave campus during school hours to attend religious instruction and services. Justice William O. Douglas said the policy did not violate the free exercise or Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

Oklahoma passed HB 1384 into law in 2014. Known as the state's Parental Bill of Rights, the law allows parents to have the right to make final decisions about their children’s religious training, education, mental health care and medical care.

