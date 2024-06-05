Bill to rename Titusville Post Office passes U.S. House, advances to U.S. Senate

Legislation to rename Titusville’s post office passed the full U.S. House of Representatives on Monday by a 37-1 vote. The bill, H.R. 7417, designates the Titusville Post Office at 135 W. Spring St. as the Edwin L. Drake Post Office Building.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Butler who represents Crawford County, introduced the bill on Feb. 20, with the 16 other members of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation as co-sponsors. In April, the bill passed the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“I am so pleased to see the Edwin Drake Post Office Building bill pass the U.S. House of Representatives. I would like to thank my colleagues for their support in honoring this American pioneer,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly stood beside a portrait of Drake and a photo of the post office, displayed on easels, as he spoke of the historic figure and Drake’s significant impact in the area.

In 1859, Drake was the first to use an iron pipe to drill for oil. His “drive pipe” produced 20 to 40 barrels of oil each day, filling all the whiskey barrels in Titusville, according to Kelly.

Drake’s oil well catalyzed the Pennsylvania oil rush in 1859.

“Mr. Drake’s invention led to a revolution that transformed the world and put Titusville and the Oil Region in the history books,” Kelly said in the statement. “Now, I am proud to cement his legacy in our Nation’s history with this honor.”

The legislation advances to the U.S. Senate.