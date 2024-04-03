New bill proposes CA worker protections for employees during off-hours
A California assemblyman has introduced a new bill that would give employees the "right to disconnect."
Overdraft protection covers transactions when you don’t have enough money in your account. But it has its downsides, too.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Testing GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance tech while towing a 20-foot trailer through L.A. gridlock
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
Migrant workers are a critical labor force for U.S. farms, but getting them here on proper H-2A visas can be complicated, and the compliance surrounding these employees is taxing for farms. Seso was founded five years ago to help streamline that process and now looks to expand into a one-stop-shop HR platform for the agriculture industry. Michael Guirguis co-founded the startup after his cousin asked for his advice on whether her organic farm should expand.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
Developed for professional drivers, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup gets a body kit designed to provide downforce and a gutted interior.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
Over 34,000 shoppers rave about this collagen-infused exfoliator for a glowy, youthful look — and it's nearly 40% off.
LinkedIn is testing a new feed of TikTok-like vertical videos.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 39,000 perfect reviews.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Burnout, while not an official medical diagnosis, is defined as chronic stress and exhaustion stemming from your work life.
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.